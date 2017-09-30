HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says we should not see anymore rain today.

Temps are currently in the low-80s in most areas. We are actually 16 degrees cooler than we were yesterday.

The high temp for tomorrow is 96 degrees but low humidity is moving into our region so it's going to feel more comfortable outside.

The rest of the week will be mostly dry. Ou next chance for rain will be the weekend, according to Paul.

There is a 40 percent chance for rain on Saturday and a 50 percent chance on Sunday.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper-90s for the next several days so make sure you remember our heat safety tips. Drink plenty of water, stay indoors as much as possible and triple check the backseat of your vehicles.

