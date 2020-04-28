Houston Forecast: Nicer weather on the way after early storms knock out power

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Houston area has now expired, and we will see some sunshine later today.

HOUSTON — As expected, a line of fast-moving storms pushed through Southeast Texas early this morning. The storms knocked out power to more than 150,000 CenterPoint customers at one point, and some small hail was reported north of Houston.

There were no reports of widespread damage, however.

Thankfully, the worst of this morning's weather is clearing now, says KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft, and earlier watches and warnings have expired.

GET ALERTS ON YOUR PHONE: Download the KHOU 11 app

TRACK THE WEATHER: Houston weather radar

HOUSTON 7-DAY FORECAST

Once we get past Wednesday morning, rain chances will decrease and things will start to heat up. Nicer weather is on the way, overall.

Full sunshine and big temperatures will greet us heading into the end of the week and weekend. We'll make our way into May, on Friday, with highs into the 90s. The record daytime highs for the weekend are; Friday - 94 in 1947, Saturday - 96 in 1964, and Sunday - 93 in 1890. While we won't be look to race past these records, we'll certainly be in their ballpark range.

By mid-week next week (Wednesday) we'll have a 40% chance for scattered showers again, which is our next real chance for rain.