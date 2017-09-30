KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says it will be a muggy and warm evening with temperatures in the mid 70s.

We'll see afternoon temperatures in the 80s for the next several days. Thursday will be warm with just a slight chance for showers.

Rain is expected during the evening hours Friday and into Saturday. Most of the rain is expected to clear out by Saturday afternoon.

Sunday should be dry but cloudy with warm temps. By next Wednesday we could hit 90 degrees for the first time this spring.

