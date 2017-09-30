HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says it should be much drier Monday, producing warmer temperatures.

There is the slight chance for a passing shower or two, but that should be it.

We'll start off in the low to mid-70s in the morning before it kicks up to mid-90s in the late afternoon.

Part of the reason for the warm-up is the Saharan dust, which is expected to hang around through Tuesday.

We're also entering the peak of the Texas hurricane season.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

Though it is quiet in the tropics now, we encourage you to stay on guard.

