KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says to expect warm, dry weather over the next several days.

It should cool down to 70 degrees Sunday at sunset, Blake says.

We will have this dry patter for the next seven days with high temperatures in the 90s.

Blake is also tracking a developing area of low pressure in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center has given it a 40 percent (medium) chance of development. It would mostly, if not entirely, affect Florida. Blake says the system could reinforce the dry, hot weather we're experiencing here in Houston over the next week.

Happy Mother's Day!

