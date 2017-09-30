KHOU 11 Weather Reporter Blake Mathews says the weather will be gorgeous Saturday afternoon with temperatures reaching the low-80s by 4 p.m.

Saturday morning temps will start in the high-50s but we will be in the 70s as early as noon.

The winds are calm. Perfect weather for the athletes participating in the BP MS 150 and the IRONMAN.

Blake says there may be a few passing clouds later on in the afternoon, but there will be no precipitation

Sunday's weather will be similar to today's with temperatures reaching the mid 80s by the afternoon.

The weather will remain nice leading up to next week. Temps could get close to the 90s by Wednesday and Thursday.

There is a 60 percent chance of rain Friday. Blake says next weekend is not looking good so enjoy the nice weather while you can.

