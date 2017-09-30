HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says we could see a few pop-up showers in the Houston area this evening but for the most part we'll be dry.

Temperatures are currently in the low-90s. Overnight temps will be in the mid-70s.

There is a 40 percent chance for thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening, Garner says.

Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid-90s the rest of this week with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

There is a 40 percent chance for rain on Thursday and a 20 percent chance on Friday.

As for this weekend, it will be mostly dry with just a slight chance for showers.

The KHOU 11 Weather Team is tracking Hurricane Chris out in the Atlantic Ocean. It does not pose any threat to land. The only concerns being high surf and dangerous rip currents on the east coast.

