HOUSTON — There's a slight chance for scattered showers this evening but for the most part, the Houston area will be dry, according to KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft.

There is a 15 percent chance for rain through the evening hours as temperatures stay in the 80s.

Starting Sunday temps will be in the upper-90s all week long and there are no rain chances in sight. We could reach triple digit temps as early as Tuesday, Craft says.

The tropics are quiet, partly due to the dust blowing in from Africa. The dust is expected to make its arrival to Houston by Sunday but we will be really impacted by Monday.

Those of you with respiratory issues will notice the dust and may want to take caution.

