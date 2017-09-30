HOUSTON — It's going to feel a lot better as the sun goes down Wednesday, dropping to a mostly clear and less humid 76 degrees, according to KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul.

Sunset is at 8:18 p.m.

The high for Thursday and Friday will be 98 degrees, so make sure you remember our heat safety tips. Drink plenty of water, stay indoors as much as possible and triple check your backseats.

Paul says to expect it to be hot and dry Thursday and Friday, then hot and humid through the weekend.

The next chance for rain will be Sunday, but the rain chances really build back up Monday, Paul says. By the middle of next week, rain chances go up to 60 percent.

