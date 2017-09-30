HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says tonight will be mostly clear and less humid with temps dropping to the upper-80s by 9 p.m.

Air temps are in the mid-90s. We are actually six degrees cooler in Houston than we were yesterday thanks to a weak disturbance that pushed in.

There are a couple of areas that may see a shower or two as the night progresses but it won't be anything severe.

The high for tomorrow is 97 degrees and we are looking at a high of 98 degrees Thursday and Friday, according to David.



The next chance for rain will be Sunday. By the middle of next week rain chances go up to 60 percent.

Walker County Judge Danny Pierce has issued a burn ban, effective at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Several large fires are burning across Texas.

