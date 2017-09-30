KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says Tuesday's downpours are starting to diminish but we are not out of the woods. The rain will come back Wednesday morning around 9 a.m. and stick around up until lunchtime.

We could see about 1 to 4 inches of rain tomorrow. Some areas have already seen 4 inches from Tuesday' showers.

The rain is expected to push west around 5:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July. David says the rain should be gone just in time for the fireworks.

The high temps are 87 degrees tomorrow but it is likely it will be cooler.

There is a 30 percent chance of rain Thursday and a 40 percent chance of rain Friday.

The weekend is looking pretty wet with a 60 percent chance of rain Saturday and Sunday.

Temps will move back to the 90s after Wednesday. The 7-day forecast actually shows rain in the forecast for the next several days so make sure you keep a close eye on our radars.

