A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued until 2:15 p.m. for Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria and Galveston counties.

Much needed heavy rain is falling in several areas.

There is a 50 percent chance for rain this afternoon but it should clear out by the evening hours, Garner said.

The afternoon high today is expected to be 95 degrees.

There is a 30 percent rain chance on Friday and a 40 percent chance on Saturday until it increases to 90 percent on Sunday.

With the rain will come cooler temperatures with an afternoon high of 79 degrees on Sunday and an overnight low of 73 degrees.

The KHOU 11 Weather team is closely monitoring the disturbance developing in the tropics.

"The upper Texas coast will experience several days of heavy rainfall Saturday evening into early next week," warned Harris County emergency management on Thursday. "Rainfall amounts of 2-5 inches with isolated higher amounts are possible. Drought conditions will help, but not eliminate a flood risk."

The National Hurricane Center announced Thursday afternoon the disturbance has moved into the Gulf of Mexico.

The high winds are keeping the tropical disturbance in the Caribbeans weak.

There is still a zero percent chance this storm will develop over the next two days. There is a 10 percent of development over the next five days.

Meteorologist Brooks Garner says whatever this disturbance becomes, it is likely it will head toward Texas. Although it seems the disturbance is getting weak, we can't completely write it off.

There is a possibility we will see numerous thunderstorms for Father's Day so make sure you plan indoor activities for dad. Monday our rain chances are 80 percent.

