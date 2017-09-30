HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews is tracking more heavy downpours for your Monday afternoon.

As of 11:40 a.m. rain and storms were popping up near Beltway 8 and I-10 West and far southwest of Houston near Needville. At this time there are no severe weather alerts, but don't be surprised if some areas get 2 more inches of rain today.

After Monday, the pattern of storms should come to an end - for now. There's only a very slight rain chance Tuesday through the rest of the week.

Without the rain, our temperatures will increase into the mid-90s by Wednesday.

