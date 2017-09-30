HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says we have a 50 percent chance for rain Friday which will carryover into Saturday.

Expect more showers Friday afternoon and this weekend. We are experiencing a typical Houston summer wet weather pattern. Make sure you are keeping up with our meteorologists for updates and taking a look at our radars.

On Saturday, we'll see a 60 percent chance for storms and on Sunday we'll see a 30 percent chance.

Computer models are suggesting that the Saharan dust is coming back to Houston as early as Sunday. It is too early to say how thick it will be but those with allergies may want to take caution.

The afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid-90s for the next several days, so make sure you remember our heat safety tips. Drink plenty of water, stay indoors as much as possible and triple check the backseat of your vehicles.

