HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says more scattered showers are headed our way Tuesday morning.

By 7 a.m. areas north of the bay, like Baytown and Mont Belvieu, should get some heavy downpours. Our coastal counties should get some rain as well.

The scattered showers will become more widespread by noon.

We are experiencing a typical Houston summer wet weather pattern. There are rain chances every day this week so make sure you are keeping up with our meteorologists for updates and taking a look at our radars.

Some areas could see an inch of rain over the next five to seven days.

The afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid-90s for the next several days, so make sure you remember our heat safety tips. Drink plenty of water, stay indoors as much as possible and triple check the backseat of your vehicles.

© 2018 KHOU