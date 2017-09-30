HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says the rain chances are lower Sunday but we can still expect to see some scattered showers.

Rain chances hover around 30 to 40 percent around noon Sunday, so keep your umbrella handy. The scattered showers should die out by evening, according to Mathews.

Temps will start off in the low-70s and warm up to 90s by noon. The high today is 93 degrees.

Starting Sunday temps will be in the low to mid-90s all week long. There is s 20 percent chance of rain Wednesday, which is the first day of school for a few local districts.

Computer models are suggesting that the Saharan dust is coming back to Houston as early as Sunday. It is too early to say how thick it will be but those with allergies may want to take caution.

© 2018 KHOU