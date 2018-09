HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says we're getting a break from the heavy rains that caused flooding in parts of Galveston and Brazoria County on Tuesday, but the threat isn't over yet.

Moderate rainfall is likely this evening with more rain expected tomorrow. There is a 70 percent chance for rain on Wednesday with a high temp of 80 degrees.

There is rain in the forecast for the next several days so keep your umbrellas close by. There is a 70-percent chance for rain Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Rain chances could increase this weekend if a tropical system makes its way to the Gulf. There is a 70-percent chance of development over the next few days. If this system turns into a depression or a storm, it could bring a heavy rain threat to the Houston-area.

We are right at the height of Texas hurricane season. The peak of hurricane season was Monday, Sept. 10.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

