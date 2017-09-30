KHOU 11 Meteorologist David Paul says more rain is possible Thursday night through this weekend.

The wet weather pattern will continue Friday and into the weekend. There's a 50-percent chance for rain Friday and a 60-percent chance Saturday and Sunday.

The heavy downpours and flooding on Wednesday marked a new record for the wettest Fourth of July in Houston. Bush Intercontinental Airport recorded 4.19 inches of rain and other areas received a lot more.

Tropical Storm Beryl formed in the western Atlantic Thursday, but it poses no threat to us, Paul said.

Scattered showers will continue into next week as afternoon temps remain in the low 90s.

© 2018 KHOU