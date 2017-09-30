HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says we could see more rain Sunday with a 30 percent chance for showers.

Galveston saw some heavy downpours Saturday. There were even reports of waterspouts on Crystal Beach. We also saw showers move the Houston area throughout the afternoon on Saturday.

There are rain chances everyday next week so make sure you are keeping up with our meteorologist for updates and taking a look at our radars.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s for the next several days, so make sure you remember our heat safety tips. Drink plenty of water, stay indoors as much as possible and triple check the backseat of your vehicles.

