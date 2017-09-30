KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says the the rain is gone but expect isolated showers Thursday.

Despite the heavy downpours and flooding Wednesday morning and afternoon, the evening was absolutely beautiful.

Today marked a new record for the wettest Fourth of July. Bush Intercontinental Airport recorded 4.19 inches of rain. Some areas actually received a lot more.

David says we can see showers as early as 8 a.m. tomorrow. Rain chances are 50 percent. The high will be 91 degrees.

We will continue to have a wet weather pattern all week long so make sure you are staying up to date with the latest forecast.

Radar: Track the rain & storms

© 2018 KHOU