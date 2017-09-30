KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says heavy rain will continue into Tuesday and light showers will last through the week.

New heavy thunderstorms have developed in the south. David says the rain should linger for another hour.

The scattered showers have cooled the atmosphere. Temps are in the low 70s near Bush Airport.

Tuesday we are looking at a high of 88 degrees. There is a 50 percent chance of rain so be careful on the roads.

Wednesday and Thursday the rain chances are 10 percent. There is a 30 percent chance of rain Friday and Saturday.

There is a 50 percent chance of rain on Memorial Day so plan accordingly.

