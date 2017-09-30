KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says Monday evening will be warm and humid with temps in the 80s and 70s.

There is a slight chance for a stray shower on Tuesday with a high temperature of 94 degrees.

The rest of the week will be sunny and hot with afternoon temps in the mid 90s and no chance for rain.

The KHOU Weather team is watching a subtropical storm named Alberto that made landfall on the Florida panhandle Monday.

The slow-moving storm will dump heavy rain across much of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida through the Memorial Day and the rest of the week. It will not affect the Houston area.

