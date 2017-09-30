HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says more scattered downpours are expected Wednesday afternoon.

As of 12:30 p.m., the coastal counties are still seeing some moderate downpours.

All flash flood watches and warnings have expired.

There is a 40 to 50-percent chance for rain today with a high temp of 82 degrees.

There is rain in the forecast for the next several days so keep your umbrellas close by.

STAY PREPARED: View the KHOU 11 Hurricane & Severe Weather Preparedness Guide

HURRICANE TRACKER: View the tropics on interactive map

Rain chances could increase this weekend due to a tropical disturbance in the Gulf. There is a 60-percent chance of development over the next few days. The Houston-area could be under a heavy rain threat if this system turns into a depression or a storm.

We are right at the height of Texas hurricane season. The peak of hurricane season was Monday, Sept. 10.

Radars
Houston Radar
Houston Radar
Galveston Coast Radar
Galveston Coast Radar
Fort Bend County Radar
Fort Bend County Radar
Montgomery County Radar
Montgomery County Radar
Brazoria County Radar
Brazoria County Radar
Chambers County Radar
Chambers County Radar
Huntsville Radar
Huntsville Radar
College Station Radar
College Station Radar
Waller County Radar
Waller County Radar
Wharton County Radar
Wharton County Radar
Matagorda County Radar
Matagorda County Radar
Liberty County Radar
Liberty County Radar
Dallas-Fort Worth Radar
Dallas-Fort Worth Radar
San Antonio Radar
San Antonio Radar
Austin Radar
Austin Radar
Corpus Christi Radar
Corpus Christi Radar
Beaumont Radar
Beaumont Radar
Lake Charles LA Radar
Lake Charles LA Radar
South Padre Island Radar
South Padre Island Radar
Victoria Radar
Victoria Radar
Gulf of Mexico Radar
Gulf of Mexico Radar
Louisiana Gulf Coast Radar
Louisiana Gulf Coast Radar
Texas Gulf Coast Radar
Texas Gulf Coast Radar
Texas Panhandle Radar
Texas Panhandle Radar
Northeast Radar
Northeast Radar
Northwest Radar
Northwest Radar
Southeast Radar
Southeast Radar
Southwest Radar
Southwest Radar
North Texas Radar
North Texas Radar
South Texas Radar
South Texas Radar
East Texas Radar
East Texas Radar
West Texas Radar
West Texas Radar
Texas Radar
Texas Radar
Central Texas Radar
Central Texas Radar
Far West Texas Radar
Far West Texas Radar
U.S. Radar
U.S. Radar

© 2018 KHOU