HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says more scattered downpours are expected Wednesday afternoon.

As of 12:30 p.m., the coastal counties are still seeing some moderate downpours.

All flash flood watches and warnings have expired.

There is a 40 to 50-percent chance for rain today with a high temp of 82 degrees.

There is rain in the forecast for the next several days so keep your umbrellas close by.

Rain chances could increase this weekend due to a tropical disturbance in the Gulf. There is a 60-percent chance of development over the next few days. The Houston-area could be under a heavy rain threat if this system turns into a depression or a storm.

We are right at the height of Texas hurricane season. The peak of hurricane season was Monday, Sept. 10.

