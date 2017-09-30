This will be the hottest weekend of the year, according to KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul.

We'll see temperatures in the mid- to high-90s with a heat indexes over 100, Paul says. Drink water and take breaks if you're going to be outdoors.

There is a slight chance for rain Saturday and Sunday (20 percent). Expect it to also be humid this weekend.

The KHOU Weather team is watching a subtropical storm named Alberto that developed near Cancun Friday morning.

It's expected to move north this weekend, into the Gulf of Mexico and make landfall on Monday, Memorial Day.

The slow-moving storm will dump heavy rain across much of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida through the Memorial Day weekend.

The storm will likely not affect the Houston area.

Locally, Memorial Day is shaping up to be hot but sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

© 2018 KHOU