KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says Memorial Day will be sunny and hot. Temps are expected to reach 93 degrees with little chance for rain.

The KHOU Weather team is watching a subtropical storm named Alberto that is expected to make landfall Monday on the Florida Gulf Coast.

The slow-moving storm will dump heavy rain across much of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida through the Memorial Day weekend.

The storm will likely not affect the Houston area.

We will see 97 degree temps for majority of the week. We could possibly flirt with 100 degree temps by the end of the week.

© 2018 KHOU