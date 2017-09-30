HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says the heaviest downpours have mostly moved out of the Houston area.

A lot of the rain was light throughout Harris County Sunday by 3:15 p.m. The heaviest downpours at that point were toward Grimes and Brazos counties, just to the east of Brenham.

There some light downpours in Montgomery and Fort Bend counties as well.

Temps will flirt with the mid to upper-80s today. The high is 87 degrees but that might be generous due to the rain, according to Mathews.

Scattered showers will continue into next week as afternoon temps remain in the low-90s.

Latest on Hurricane Beryl, tap here

Hurricane Beryl formed in the western Atlantic Friday morning, but it poses no threat to us.

© 2018 KHOU