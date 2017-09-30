KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says to expect light showers Friday morning.

By the afternoon, rain chances start to increase, especially in the areas northwest of the city.

Heavier rain is expected for the Houston area Friday evening and into Saturday. Paul says he does not think it will be a major washout, so don't cancel any plans.

By Saturday afternoon, the rain will have moved out.

Paul says most of the rain breaks east of the city, and we may see light showers with lingering clouds.

Friday's temperatures are at a high of 86 degrees with a low of 75.

The allergy index continues to improve. The tree, grass and weed count is now moderate.

Sunday should be dry but cloudy with warm temps. By Monday, we could hit 90 degrees for the first time this spring.

