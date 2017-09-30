KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says temps will continue to reach the mid-90s all week long so make sure to drink plenty of water, wear loose fitting clothes with light colors and take breaks in the shade or indoors if possible.

There is a slight chance for rain throughout the week with overnight lows in the 70s.

We're also keeping an eye on the tropics right now.

There is a disturbance happening right now south of the Gulf, but it is not expected to develop into a Tropical Storm or a Tropical Depression for the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The center has not given a forecast for the system beyond Saturday, however there is potential for it to develop further. We should know more about this development Wednesday headed into Thursday.

At the very least, it will bring heavy rain to the Houston area on Saturday and Sunday and into early next week. Rain chances are 80 percent for Father's Day so make sure you plan indoor activities for dad.

Hurricane Bud, out in the Pacific Ocean, is not posing a threat to the United States at this time but could bring heavy rain to parts of Mexico. It is currently a Category 3 Hurricane.

The KHOU 11 Weather Team will be watching it closely and will provide updates on KHOU.com and on Facebook. Make sure you tune in to the forecast at least two times a day.

Follow these hot weather tips from the Red Cross:

HOT CARS CAN BE DEADLY Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees. Other heat safety steps include:

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.

Avoid extreme temperature changes.

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.

Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.

Postpone outdoor games and activities.

Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat. Take frequent breaks if working outdoors.

Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.

Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of cool water.

If someone doesn’t have air conditioning, they should choose places to go to for relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day (schools, libraries, theaters, malls).

