KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says we won't see any relief from the heat today.
There's no chance for rain with a high of 94 degrees expected. The heat index will be 102, however.
Wednesday we are looking at a 20 percent chance of rain and a 10 percent on Thursday.
Temps will be in the mid-90s all week. This coming weekend is looking mostly sunny with daytime temps in the mid-90s and overnight temps in the mid-70s.
Follow these tips from the Red Cross:
HOT CARS CAN BE DEADLY Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees. Other heat safety steps include:
- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.
- Avoid extreme temperature changes.
- Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.
- Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.
- Postpone outdoor games and activities.
- Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat. Take frequent breaks if working outdoors.
- Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.
- Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of cool water.
- If someone doesn’t have air conditioning, they should choose places to go to for relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day (schools, libraries, theaters, malls).
