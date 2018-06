KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Matthews says the isolated storms are fading Sunday evening.

Temps are expected to drop down to 82 degrees by 11 p.m.

Rain chances creep back into the forecast Monday, when we can see a repeat of the heavy rain and lightning. By Tuesday, rain chances drop to 20 percent then we will be dry for the rest of the week with temps in the mid to upper-90s.

