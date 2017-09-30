We're tracking heavy downpours again for your Wednesday.
It is likely we could see a few isolated showers in the west this around 4:30 p.m. There is no major flooding in the forecast but we can't let our guards down.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for Colorado, Jackson, Matagorda & Wharton counties.
There is a 70 percent chance of rain Thursday. By Friday we should get a break.
In the last 48 hours we have received about 2 to 3 inches of rain. It has flooded in every major metro Texas coast except Houston. Beaumont and Corpus Christ got a lot of the rain these past few days. As of Tuesday, the rain total in Beaumont was 11 inches.
The weekend is looking hot and muggy with a 20 percent chance of rain for both Saturday and Sunday.