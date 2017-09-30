We're tracking heavy downpours again for your Wednesday.

It is likely we could see a few isolated showers in the west this around 4:30 p.m. There is no major flooding in the forecast but we can't let our guards down.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for Colorado, Jackson, Matagorda & Wharton counties.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the area today, but locally heavy rain will be possible across all of Southeast Texas. Drive with caution. Ponding on roadways may increase risk of hydroplaning. pic.twitter.com/qbrLt3rMzk — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) June 20, 2018

There is a 70 percent chance of rain Thursday. By Friday we should get a break.

RADAR: Track the storms & rain

TRAFFIC: View Houston roadway conditions on a map

RELATED: Hurricane Central

RELATED: KHOU 11 Hurricane Guide

RELATED: Disaster supply list

In the last 48 hours we have received about 2 to 3 inches of rain. It has flooded in every major metro Texas coast except Houston. Beaumont and Corpus Christ got a lot of the rain these past few days. As of Tuesday, the rain total in Beaumont was 11 inches.

The weekend is looking hot and muggy with a 20 percent chance of rain for both Saturday and Sunday.

© 2018 KHOU