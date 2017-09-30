Warm temperatures and high humidity is going to stick around for the next several days, according to KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul.

Thursday evening will be warm with temperatures in the low 80s and 70s. No rain is expected, Paul says, but there will be patchy fog late Thursday.

Friday will be hot with an afternoon high of 89 degrees.

Temperatures will remain warm this weekend, too, with daytime temps near 90 and overnight lows in the the low-70s.

There is a very slight rain chance of rain on Mother's Day into Monday but no need to cancel any outdoor plans.

Temperatures will remain hot in the low-90s early next week.

