HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says we have 20 percent chance of rain on what is set to be another hot start to the work week.

Monday will be another hot day with temperatures back in the upper 90s.

In fact, temperatures will be in the mid to upper-90s for the next several days so make sure you remember our heat safety tips. Drink plenty of water, stay indoors as much as possible and triple check the backseat of your vehicles.

The chance for rain builds back up for Tuesday with communities northwest of the metro area expected to get some heavy downpours.

