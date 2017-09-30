Wednesday will be hot with just a slight chance for rain, according to Meteorologist Brooks Garner.

Afternoon temperatures will remain high in the mid-90s for the rest of the week and into the weekend. There's a 20-percent chance for rain Wednesday and a 30 percent chance Thursday.

Garner warns to be aware of haze as a result of Saharan dust coming our way, which could cause allergies to flare.

Remember to stay hydrated and indoors as much possible. Don't forget to check those backseats when you get out of the car, too.

High temps will stay in the mid- to upper-90s as we approach the 4th of July. Independence Day looks to be hot with light showers possible.

RELATED: Hurricane Central

RELATED: KHOU 11 Hurricane Guide

RELATED: Disaster supply list

© 2018 KHOU