Hot temps under sunny skies continue Wednesday, according to KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft.

We'll have a high temperature around 91 degrees today.

Chita says even more humidity is expected Thursday with a high of 88 degrees. The humidity will make it feel even hotter, however.

We will continue to see increased humidity this weekend with temps in the 90s.

A very slight rain chance returns Monday and Tuesday when there's a 30-percent rain chance. Temperatures will drop a few degrees, but it will remain warm and muggy overall.

