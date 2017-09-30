Hot temps under sunny skies continue Wednesday afternoon, according to KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner.

An afternoon high of 91 degrees is expected this afternoon.

Even more humidity is expected Thursday with a high of 88 degrees. The humidity will make it feel even hotter, however.

We will continue to see increased humidity Friday through this weekend with temps in the 90s.

A slight rain chance returns Monday. There's a 30-percent rain chance Tuesday.

Temperatures will drop a few degrees by the beginning of next week, but it will remain warm and muggy overall.

