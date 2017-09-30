KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says hot temperatures continue this week under a mix of sun and clouds.

High temperatures will be in the mid-90s all week with a 20 percent rain chance.

We're also keeping an eye on the tropics right now, which could bring heavy rain to our area this weekend.

There is a disturbance happening right now south of the Gulf with a 20 percent chance for development.

READ: Tropical disturbance has 20-percent chance of developing in Gulf of Mexico, NHC says

At the very least, it will bring heavy rain to the Houston area on Saturday and Sunday and into early next week. Rain chances are 80 percent for Father's Day so make sure you plan indoor activities for dad.

Hurricane Bud, out in the Pacific Ocean, is not posing a threat to the United States at this time but could bring heavy rain to parts of Mexico. It is currently a Category 3 Hurricane.

READ: Hurricane Bud on track to impact Mexico and the Southwest U.S.

The KHOU 11 Weather Team will be watching it closely and will provide updates on KHOU.com and on Facebook. Make sure you tune in to the forecast at least two times a day.

More from Hurricane Central.

Radars
Houston Radar
Houston Radar
Galveston Coast Radar
Galveston Coast Radar
Fort Bend County Radar
Fort Bend County Radar
Montgomery County Radar
Montgomery County Radar
Brazoria County Radar
Brazoria County Radar
Chambers County Radar
Chambers County Radar
Huntsville Radar
Huntsville Radar
College Station Radar
College Station Radar
Waller County Radar
Waller County Radar
Wharton County Radar
Wharton County Radar
Matagorda County Radar
Matagorda County Radar
Liberty County Radar
Liberty County Radar
Dallas-Fort Worth Radar
Dallas-Fort Worth Radar
San Antonio Radar
San Antonio Radar
Austin Radar
Austin Radar
Corpus Christi Radar
Corpus Christi Radar
Beaumont Radar
Beaumont Radar
Lake Charles LA Radar
Lake Charles LA Radar
South Padre Island Radar
South Padre Island Radar
Victoria Radar
Victoria Radar
Gulf of Mexico Radar
Gulf of Mexico Radar
Louisiana Gulf Coast Radar
Louisiana Gulf Coast Radar
Texas Gulf Coast Radar
Texas Gulf Coast Radar
Texas Panhandle Radar
Texas Panhandle Radar
Northeast Radar
Northeast Radar
Northwest Radar
Northwest Radar
Southeast Radar
Southeast Radar
Southwest Radar
Southwest Radar
North Texas Radar
North Texas Radar
South Texas Radar
South Texas Radar
East Texas Radar
East Texas Radar
West Texas Radar
West Texas Radar
Texas Radar
Texas Radar
Central Texas Radar
Central Texas Radar
Far West Texas Radar
Far West Texas Radar
U.S. Radar
U.S. Radar

© 2018 KHOU