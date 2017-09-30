KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says hot temperatures continue this week under a mix of sun and clouds.

High temperatures will be in the mid-90s all week with a 20 percent rain chance.

We're also keeping an eye on the tropics right now, which could bring heavy rain to our area this weekend.

There is a disturbance happening right now south of the Gulf with a 20 percent chance for development.

At the very least, it will bring heavy rain to the Houston area on Saturday and Sunday and into early next week. Rain chances are 80 percent for Father's Day so make sure you plan indoor activities for dad.

Hurricane Bud, out in the Pacific Ocean, is not posing a threat to the United States at this time but could bring heavy rain to parts of Mexico. It is currently a Category 3 Hurricane.

