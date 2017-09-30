KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says it will be hot again on Friday, but we won't set a new heat record like we did on Thurday.

Today will be hot with a high of 94 degrees and overnight lows in the 70s. The heat continues through the weekend with no real chance for rain.

Monday and Tuesday there's a 30 percent rain chance, but it likely won't be enough to give us the soaking we need. Some areas are reaching drought conditions. Areas south and east of US 59 are in slight drought conditions, with moderate conditions from El Campo to Victoria.

We'll have hot, muggy conditions with mostly sunny skies for the next seven days, at the least.

