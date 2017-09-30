KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says high heat and dry conditions are going to continue for the next several days.

Thursday evening will be warm in the 80s and no chance for rain. Friday will be hot with a high of 94 degrees and overnight lows in the 70s.

The weekend will be a hot one with high temps at 92 degrees. Overnight low temperatures will be in the low-70s.

We'll have hot, muggy conditions with mostly sunny skies for the next seven days, at the least. There's a slight rain chance early next week.

There is no drought in the Houston area just yet.

