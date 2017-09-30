The dry conditions and hot temperatures are here through the weekend, according to KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul.

Temps will be in the mid- to upper-90s for the next several days.

Friday marked the official start of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season. Stay prepared.

Temps will remain hot this weekend with no rain on Saturday and a 40-percent chance on Sunday.

As for next week, more hot and dry conditions continue with afternoon highs in the upper-90s. There is a 30-percent chance for rain on Monday and a 20-percent chance on Tuesday.

