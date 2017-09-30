The rain is finally gone and sunny, dry conditions have returned.

KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says temps will reach the mid-90s today but it will feel like temps are in the low-100s.

The temps will rise quickly from Sunday morning to the afternoon.

Reminder! Stay hydrated and indoors as much possible and check those backseats when you get out of the car.

Winds are blowing from the southeast at about 10 to 15 mph.

There is no rain in the forecast today after a very wet week last week.

There is a slight chance for rain on Sunday that could feature strong wind gusts.

Next week, there is a 20 percent chance of rain everyday but that is a very typical summer forecast, according to Blake. Temps will be in the mid-90s.

