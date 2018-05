KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says Mother's Day will be hot and muggy. Temps will be in the upper 80s by noon and 90 degrees by 4 p.m.

There is a 10 to 20 percent chance of rain today, but no need to cancel any outdoor activities. It will be a perfect day to chill by the pool or enjoy an outside brunch.

Blake says we will have this dry pattern for the next seven day.

Happy Mother's Day!

