HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says Sunday is going to be a hot one with temps reaching the upper 90s by mid-afternoon.

There is a chance we can see one or two passing showers, but rain chances are less than 20 percent.

The heat index is between 105 and 110 today so please make sure you practice heat safety. Stay hydrated and indoors as much as possible.

Scattered storms will stick around through Monday. The chance for rain increases to 40 percent by Tuesday due to a cold front that has the potential to make its way to Houston.

Afternoon temps will stay in the mid to upper-90s moving into the upcoming week with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

We are entering the height of Texas hurricane season. Thankfully, there is no tropical activity going on right now. This time last year, Hurricane Harvey was making its way through the Caribbean.

The hurricane center was monitoring a disturbed weather pattern in the east of the Caribbean Sea, but it has since shown no signs of development, which is great news for us.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

