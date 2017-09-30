HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul said Thursday is going to be hot and steamy.

Computer models are showing a slight chance of scattered showers developing tomorrow through Saturday.

For the rest of this week and into the weekend, afternoon temperatures will be in the mid 90s. Overnight lows will stay in the mid 70s.

The "feels like" temps will surpass 100 over the next several days. That means it is very humid outside so please make sure you are staying hydrated and indoors as much as possible.

Our biggest chance for rain will be on Tuesday. David said chances are 40 percent due to a cold front pushing in. This cold front will not bring any cool weather; instead it will bring widespread thunderstorms.

We are entering the peak of the Texas hurricane season. Tropical Storm Ernesto has formed in the Atlantic but it poses no threat to the U.S. Ernesto will move across the north Atlantic.

The hurricane center is monitoring a disturbed weather pattern in the east of the Caribbean Sea. This has a 20 percent of chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm. Our meteorologist will monitor this weather pattern over the next several days and keep you updated with any new developments.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

