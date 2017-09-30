The hot temps continue Wednesday with a slight chance for rain, according to Chief Meteorologist David Paul.
There's a 20-percent rain chance Wednesday with a high of 95 degrees.
Afternoon temperatures will stay in the mid-90s the rest of this week and through the weekend.
This weekend looks mostly sunny with daytime temps in the mid-90s and overnight temps in the mid-70s with a slight rain chance.
Follow these tips from the Red Cross:
HOT CARS CAN BE DEADLY Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees. Other heat safety steps include:
- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.
- Avoid extreme temperature changes.
- Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.
- Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.
- Postpone outdoor games and activities.
- Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat. Take frequent breaks if working outdoors.
- Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.
- Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of cool water.
- If someone doesn’t have air conditioning, they should choose places to go to for relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day (schools, libraries, theaters, malls).
© 2018 KHOU