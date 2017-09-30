HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says we have a hot, muggy weekend ahead of us.

Temps are going to remain in the upper-90s for the next several days so please make sure you are staying hydrated and indoors as much as possible. Also, don't forget to triple check those backseats.

Rain chances on Saturday are at 20 percent and Sunday it's 30 percent. The temperatures will reach 98 and 97 degrees, respectively.

We are entering the height of Texas hurricane season. Thankfully, there is no tropical activity going in the Atlantic right now. This time last year, Hurricane Harvey was making its way toward the southeast coast of Texas.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

On the Pacific side, Hurricane Lane is bringing heavy rain and strong winds to Hawaii. There has been catastrophic flooding on the big island, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

The KHOU Weather team is tracking the storm and believes it will avoid landfall as it continues to weaken and move along the islands.

Parts of Hawaii could get a total of 60 inches of rain before the hurricane moves out.

Radars
Houston Radar
Houston Radar
Galveston Coast Radar
Galveston Coast Radar
Fort Bend County Radar
Fort Bend County Radar
Montgomery County Radar
Montgomery County Radar
Brazoria County Radar
Brazoria County Radar
Chambers County Radar
Chambers County Radar
Huntsville Radar
Huntsville Radar
College Station Radar
College Station Radar
Waller County Radar
Waller County Radar
Wharton County Radar
Wharton County Radar
Matagorda County Radar
Matagorda County Radar
Liberty County Radar
Liberty County Radar
Dallas-Fort Worth Radar
Dallas-Fort Worth Radar
San Antonio Radar
San Antonio Radar
Austin Radar
Austin Radar
Corpus Christi Radar
Corpus Christi Radar
Beaumont Radar
Beaumont Radar
Lake Charles LA Radar
Lake Charles LA Radar
South Padre Island Radar
South Padre Island Radar
Victoria Radar
Victoria Radar
Gulf of Mexico Radar
Gulf of Mexico Radar
Louisiana Gulf Coast Radar
Louisiana Gulf Coast Radar
Texas Gulf Coast Radar
Texas Gulf Coast Radar
Texas Panhandle Radar
Texas Panhandle Radar
Northeast Radar
Northeast Radar
Northwest Radar
Northwest Radar
Southeast Radar
Southeast Radar
Southwest Radar
Southwest Radar
North Texas Radar
North Texas Radar
South Texas Radar
South Texas Radar
East Texas Radar
East Texas Radar
West Texas Radar
West Texas Radar
Texas Radar
Texas Radar
Central Texas Radar
Central Texas Radar
Far West Texas Radar
Far West Texas Radar
U.S. Radar
U.S. Radar

© 2018 KHOU