HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says Thursday will start off hot and muggy so make sure you keep your kids hydrated as they walk to the bus stop.

Temps are going to remain in the upper-90s for the next several days so please make sure you are staying hydrated and indoors as much as possible. Also, don't forget to triple check those backseats.

Thursday's high will be 98 degrees. The feels like temps will be in the hundreds.

Our next rain chances are Saturday and Sunday with 20 percent.

We are entering the height of Texas hurricane season. Thankfully, there is no tropical activity going in the Atlantic right now. This time last year, Hurricane Harvey was making its way through the Caribbean.

If you break it down by month, we've had 12 hurricanes make landfall in June and July since 1900. But if you look at August and September, the number nearly doubles at 23.

On the Pacific side, Hurricane Lane is moving toward Hawaii as a Category 4 hurricane with 160 mph winds, CBS reports. David says rain will be the biggest threat for the Hawaiian islands.

It could make landfall in Honolulu by Friday. If this hurricane makes landfall it will be the island's third hurricane in its history.

