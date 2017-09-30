KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews said Saturday is going to be a hot one. Temps are expected to reach 94 degrees around 3 p.m.

Rain chances are 20 to 30 percent.

The KHOU Weather team is watching a subtropical storm named Alberto that developed near Cancun Friday morning.

It's expected to move north this weekend, into the Gulf of Mexico, and make landfall on Sunday or Monday in Mobile.

The slow-moving storm will dump heavy rain across much of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida through the Memorial Day weekend.

The storm will likely not affect the Houston area.

Locally, Memorial Day is shaping up to be hot but sunny with temps expected to reach 97 degrees.

We will see 97 degree temps for most of next week with a possibility of seeing 100 degree temps by the end of the week.

Radars
Houston Radar
Houston Radar
Galveston Coast Radar
Galveston Coast Radar
Fort Bend County Radar
Fort Bend County Radar
Montgomery County Radar
Montgomery County Radar
Brazoria County Radar
Brazoria County Radar
Chambers County Radar
Chambers County Radar
Huntsville Radar
Huntsville Radar
College Station Radar
College Station Radar
Waller County Radar
Waller County Radar
Wharton County Radar
Wharton County Radar
Matagorda County Radar
Matagorda County Radar
Liberty County Radar
Liberty County Radar
Dallas-Fort Worth Radar
Dallas-Fort Worth Radar
San Antonio Radar
San Antonio Radar
Austin Radar
Austin Radar
Corpus Christi Radar
Corpus Christi Radar
Beaumont Radar
Beaumont Radar
Lake Charles LA Radar
Lake Charles LA Radar
South Padre Island Radar
South Padre Island Radar
Victoria Radar
Victoria Radar
Gulf of Mexico Radar
Gulf of Mexico Radar
Louisiana Gulf Coast Radar
Louisiana Gulf Coast Radar
Texas Gulf Coast Radar
Texas Gulf Coast Radar
Texas Panhandle Radar
Texas Panhandle Radar
Northeast Radar
Northeast Radar
Northwest Radar
Northwest Radar
Southeast Radar
Southeast Radar
Southwest Radar
Southwest Radar
North Texas Radar
North Texas Radar
South Texas Radar
South Texas Radar
East Texas Radar
East Texas Radar
West Texas Radar
West Texas Radar
Texas Radar
Texas Radar
Central Texas Radar
Central Texas Radar
Far West Texas Radar
Far West Texas Radar
U.S. Radar
U.S. Radar

© 2018 KHOU