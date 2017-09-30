HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says temps stay warm Thursday night, but there will be lower humidity.

On Friday, we'll see a high temperature of 97 degrees, so make sure you remember our heat safety tips. Drink plenty of water, stay indoors as much as possible and triple check your backseats.

Some ares of Houston will experience low air quality, so be careful when you are outdoors.

Expect it to be hot and humid through the weekend.

The next chance for rain will be Sunday, but the rain chances really build back up by Monday.

As storms move in, we could a light cold front by the middle of next week.

