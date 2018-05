KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft says it will be hot and humid with no rain chance this week.

Temps will be in the upper-60s Monday morning but the toasty temps will come as early as noon. By 5 p.m. the high should be 90 degrees here in Houston.

We will have sunny days for most of the week with temps in the upper-80s and low-90s.

Chita says there is a 20 percent chance of rain Sunday but nothing to cancel outside activities over.

